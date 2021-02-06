10 things you need to know today: February 6, 2021

Biden suggests Trump shouldn't receive intelligence briefings

In an interview with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell, President Biden said he doesn't think former President Donald Trump should receive classified intelligence briefings, though it's unclear if that will be the official White House policy going forward. Cutting off Trump's access to intelligence briefings, which Biden has the authority to do, would be unprecedented — former presidents have traditionally been allowed to request and receive them. But Biden told O'Donnell he doesn't think there's any "value" in sending them to Trump. He didn't specify exactly what he fears could happen if Trump was briefed, but he suggested his predecessor's "erratic behavior" could lead to him revealing sensitive national security information. Trump, who was not known for devoting much attention to his daily intelligence briefings while in office, has not submitted any requests to the Biden administration so far. [The Washington Post, CNN]