10 things you need to know today: March 26, 2021

Biden doubles vaccination target in 1st news conference as president

President Biden said Thursday in his first solo news conference as president that his new target for coronavirus vaccinations is 200 million in his first 100 days in office, double the original target that his administration surpassed weeks ahead of schedule. Biden said he had been focusing on fighting the spread of the coronavirus and providing economic relief, but he is now adding several other priorities, including immigration reform, gun control, and protecting and expanding voting rights. He called efforts by Republican state lawmakers to impose new voting restrictions "un-American" and "sick." Biden touched on a broad range of topics in the hour-long conference, signaling support for reforming the filibuster to curb what he described as decades of abuse, and confirming that he intended to run for re-election in 2024. [The Wall Street Journal]