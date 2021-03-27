10 things you need to know today: March 27, 2021

Egyptian authorities reportedly hope to make final push to free ship grounded in Suez Canal

After Egyptian authorities' operation to refloat the 1,300-foot ship wedged in the Suez Canal made significant process Friday, there is reportedly hope the vessel could soon be completely free, though there are no guarantees, The Wall Street Journal reports. The Japanese-owned and Taiwanese-operated Ever Given got stuck in the canal on Tuesday, creating a major traffic jam that has affected a significant proportion of global trade. Around 13 percent of maritime trade and 10 percent of seaborne oil shipments pass through the canal. The rescue effort could take two to three more days, those involved said. Once it's out, the ship should be able to operate, Yukito Higaki, the president of Shoei Kisen, the company that owns the Ever Given, said Friday. It will likely be towed to port for inspection, however, the Journal notes. [The Wall Street Journal, BBC]