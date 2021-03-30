10 things you need to know today: March 30, 2021

Biden says 90 percent of U.S. adults soon will be eligible for vaccines

President Biden said on Monday that 90 percent of U.S. adults aged 16 and up will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine within the next three weeks. "For the vast, vast majority of adults, you won't have to wait until May 1. You'll be eligible for your shot on April 19," Biden said. He previously said he was directing states to open eligibility to all adults by May 1. Additionally, Biden said the number of pharmacies distributing vaccines will be increased from 17,000 locations to 40,000. Also on Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced that New Yorkers age 30 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting on March 30, while all adults in the state will be eligible starting on April 6. New York joins other states like California and Texas in opening eligibility. [CNN]