the coronavirus crisis
Biden calls on states to reinstate mask mandates as CDC warns of possible COVID-19 surge

4:37 p.m.
President Biden
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden is calling on states to reinstate mask mandates following a dire warning from the CDC about the possibility of a new surge in COVID-19 cases.

Biden on Monday said "this is not a time to lessen our efforts" in the COVID-19 pandemic, adding he agrees with CDC Director Rochelle Walensky's comments earlier in the day after she expressed a feeling "of impending doom" about COVID-19 cases ticking up in the United States.

"Our work is far from over," Biden said. "The war against COVID-19 is far from won. This is deadly serious ... If we let our guard down now, we could see a virus getting worse, not better."

Biden also criticized "some of the reckless behavior we've seen on television over the past few weeks," saying it's a "very bad thing" that "people are letting up on precautions," and he called on states that have lifted their mask mandates to reinstate them.

"Please, this is not politics," Biden said. "Reinstate the mandate if you let it down. And businesses should require mask as well. The failure to take this virus seriously is precisely what got us into this mess in the first place."

The CDC previously warned against states rolling back COVID-19 restrictions too soon, and Walensky on Monday emotionally pleaded with Americans to "just please hold on a little while longer," adding, "We must work together now to prevent a fourth surge." Brendan Morrow

Conspiracy theories
MyPillow guy tells Steve Bannon that Trump 'will be back in office in August'

5:37 p.m.

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, is still touting wild conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Most recently, during an appearance on former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon's "War Room: Pandemic" podcast, Lindell said he has evidence that will eventually get to the Supreme Court and overturn the results of the 2020 election. "[Former President] Donald Trump will be back in office in August," he boldly proclaimed.

Trump doesn't have many allies left who are still publicly claiming the election was rigged, but Lindell has never slowed down, even though he has yet to bring anything remotely noteworthy to the table to back up his baseless claims, which even compelled a NewsMax host to walk out of an interview with him earlier this year.

But the "MyPillow Guy" wasn't the only person pushing the narrative in recent days. On Sunday night, former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.) participated in a World Prayer Network prayer call, during which she called the 2020 election a "coup" driven by voter fraud and asserted her belief that congressional Democrats' voting rights bill, known as H.R. 1, will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." Tim O'Donnell

lgbtq rights
Megan Rapinoe: Real threats to women's sports are lack of resources, sexual harassment, not transgender athletes

3:54 p.m.
Megan Rapinoe.
Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Transgender athletes are not a threat to women's sports, U.S. women's national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe wrote in an op-ed published Sunday by The Washington Post.

Rapinoe's piece was in response to a slew of proposed legislation in various states that would prevent transgender girls from competing in girls' and women's sports at the youth and collegiate level, which she called "some of the most intense political assaults on LGBTQ people in recent years." In Mississippi, for example, Gov. Tate Reeves (R) has already signed into law a bill that requires the state's schools to divide teams based on sex assigned at birth.

Many advocates for similar bills say they are necessary to protect the competitive integrity of girls' and women's sports because transgender girls have a biological advantage over their peers. But Rapinoe, an athlete at the highest level of her sport, dismissed that notion. "These bills are attempting to solve a problem that doesn't exist," she wrote. "Transgender kids want the opportunity to play sports for the same reason other kids do: to be a part of a team where they feel like they belong ... As a woman who has played sports my whole life, I know that the threats to women's and girls' sports are lack of funding, resources, and media coverage; sexual harassment; and unequal pay."

The movement, Rapinoe continued, is cloaked in a "false sense of fairness," while its proponents continue to ignore "the actual needs of women and girls." Read the full op-ed at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Moderna and Pfizer vaccines 'highly effective' at preventing infections in CDC study

3:14 p.m.
Moderna vaccine
RADEK MICA/AFP via Getty Images

Moderna's and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines have been found to be "highly effective" under real-world conditions in a new CDC study.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers in a study found that two COVID-19 vaccine doses prevented 90 percent of infections by two weeks after the second dose, while one dose also prevented 80 percent of infections after two weeks, The New York Times reports.

The study consisted of 3,950 essential workers, a majority of whom received two doses of a vaccine, and the CDC said its findings demonstrated that "vaccines can reduce the risk of all" COVID-19 infections, "not just symptomatic infections."

The Times also notes that the CDC's findings "do not confirm" fears that concerning COVID-19 variants might render vaccines less effective, as variants were circulating while the study was being conducted from December through March.

"The authorized mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided early, substantial real-world protection against infection for our nation’s health care personnel, first responders, and other frontline essential workers," CDC director Rochelle Walensky said, adding that the findings "should offer hope to the millions of Americans receiving COVID-19 vaccines each day and to those who will have the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated in the weeks ahead." Brendan Morrow

chauvin trial
First witness in Chauvin trial testifies she thought police camera froze because of how long he kneeled on George Floyd's neck

3:03 p.m.

The first witness in the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin testified on Monday that while watching live police camera footage of George Floyd's arrest last May, she actually thought the video had frozen because of how long Chauvin was kneeling on his neck, The New York Times reports.

Jena Scurry, a 911 dispatcher, took the stand as the prosecution played the video. In her testimony, Scurry recalled she couldn't tell precisely what was happening on the ground, but she said she grew concerned about how long the officers remained in the same position and eventually made the rare decision to call her supervisor and report the use of force. "My instincts were telling me that something's wrong," Scurry said Monday.

Per the Times, the prosecution is "leaning heavily" on the argument that Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, rather than the eight minutes, 46 seconds that the police originally claimed. Time-stamped police body-camera video has reportedly since shown the updated number. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
New York is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults next week

1:59 p.m.
A man gets the Pfizer vaccine at a pop-up vaccination clinic in Chinatown on March 26, 2021 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York is the latest state that's set to make COVID-19 vaccines available to its entire adult population.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Monday announced that New Yorkers age 30 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting on March 30. All adults in the state will be eligible starting on April 6, Cuomo said.

More and more states have recently been either making COVID-19 vaccines available to all adults or announcing the date when they'll do so, with Texas expanding vaccine eligibility to all adults on Monday. California, meanwhile, has said all adults will be eligible beginning on April 15. Almost 30 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Cuomo's administration says.

President Biden announced earlier this month he was directing states to make COVID-19 vaccines available to all adults "no later than" May 1, although he noted at the time this "doesn't mean everyone's going to have that shot immediately." Biden recently announced his goal is for 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to be administered during his first 100 days in office. That was double his previous goal of 100 million doses during that time, which was achieved weeks early, and the U.S. is on track to meet the new goal.

On Monday, Bloomberg reports, Biden is also set to announce that 90 percent of adults will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by April 19. Brendan Morrow

Freedom
Watch an Egyptian boat crew celebrate wildly after they helped free Suez Canal ship

1:03 p.m.

All's well that ends well.

A new video making the rounds online shows the crew of the Egyptian dredger Mashhour, which helped free the massive, traffic-blocking container ship that had been stuck in the Suez Canal for days by removing sand around it, proudly — and deservedly — celebrating their achievement. "Mashhour is number 1," they reportedly chanted in Arabic.

The overall atmosphere on the canal was jolly after the Ever Given got moving again, with tug boats blasting their horns in excitement as they led the vessel forward. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
CDC director warns of 'impending doom' as COVID-19 cases tick upwards

12:06 p.m.

The United States has "so much reason for hope" when it comes to getting out of the COVID-19 pandemic, but "right now I'm scared," Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said during her Monday press briefing.

Going off script, Walensky said she wanted to "reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom." The sobering comments come amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the United States (some places are worse than others) after a steep dropoff in recent months. Walensky pointed to European countries like Germany, France, and Italy that have seen a spike in cases over the last few weeks, noting the U.S. trajectory "looks similar."

Still, Walensky suggested there's plenty of room for optimism, namely in the form of vaccines, which she said are being rolled out "so very fast." With that in mind, she said, "I'm speaking to you today ... not only as your CDC director, but as a wife, as a mother, as a daughter to ask you to just please hold on a little while longer. I so badly want to be done. I know you all so badly want to be done. We are just almost there, but not quite yet." Tim O'Donnell

