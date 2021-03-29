the coronavirus crisis
Edit

CDC director warns of 'impending doom' as COVID-19 cases tick upwards

12:06 p.m.

The United States has "so much reason for hope" when it comes to getting out of the COVID-19 pandemic, but "right now I'm scared," Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said during her Monday press briefing.

Going off script, Walensky said she wanted to "reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom." The sobering comments come amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the United States (some places are worse than others) after a steep dropoff in recent months. Walensky pointed to European countries like Germany, France, and Italy that have seen a spike in cases over the last few weeks, noting the U.S. trajectory "looks similar."

Still, Walensky suggested there's plenty of room for optimism, namely in the form of vaccines, which she said are being rolled out "so very fast." With that in mind, she said, "I'm speaking to you today ... not only as your CDC director, but as a wife, as a mother, as a daughter to ask you to just please hold on a little while longer. I so badly want to be done. I know you all so badly want to be done. We are just almost there, but not quite yet." Tim O'Donnell

Freedom
Edit

Watch an Egyptian boat crew celebrate wildly after they helped free Suez Canal ship

1:03 p.m.

All's well that ends well.

A new video shows the crew of the Egyptian dredger Mashhour, which helped free the massive, traffic-blocking container ship that had been stuck in the Suez Canal for days by removing sand around it, proudly celebrating their achievement. "Mashhour is number 1," they reportedly chanted in Arabic.

The overall atmosphere on the canal was jolly after The Ever Given got moving again, with tug boats blasting their horns in excitement as they led the vessel forward. Tim O'Donnell

from the top
Edit

Amazon reportedly went after politicians on Twitter after Bezos told executives to fight back

11:53 a.m.

Amazon has suddenly been quite combative on Twitter recently, and it sounds like CEO Jeff Bezos was personally involved in the shift.

The company has been aggressively pushing back against criticism on Twitter lately, in some cases by directly going after politicians including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). With these tweets, Recode reports that Amazon leaders were following a "broad mandate from the very top of the company" to "fight back," as Bezos "expressed dissatisfaction" that officials "weren't more aggressive in how they pushed back against criticisms of the company that he and other leaders deem inaccurate or misleading."

After he did so, Amazon's "snarky and aggressive" tweets kicked into gear, Recode says. Among the most notable was a response to Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisc.), who criticized Amazon over workers allegedly urinating in water bottles, to which the Amazon News account tweeted back, "You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us."

According to Recode's report, Amazon's suddenly very aggressive tweets raised eyebrows among some within the company. A security engineer reportedly even filed an internal support ticket flagging what they viewed as "suspicious activity" on the Amazon News Twitter account, noting the "unnecessarily antagonistic" tweets "do not match the usual content posted by this account." Of course, the Recode report also notes that this new Twitter tone and Bezos' directive coming amid a major union election at Amazon's warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, was probably not a coincidence. Brendan Morrow

tokyo games
Edit

Canceled Olympics tickets may end up costing foreign spectators big

11:17 a.m.
Tokyo Olympics logo.
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Foreign spectators will get money back on their canceled Tokyo Olympics tickets, but whether they'll be reimbursed for the full price they paid remains to be seen, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The Tokyo organizers remain in a standoff with authorized third-party ticket resellers over who should bear the costs of service fees — extra charges on ticket purchases to account for things like currency conversion and credit card fees — paid by foreign spectators who are now barred from attending the Games because of COVID-19 restrictions. The resellers want the organizers to repay the full amount, while the organizers say they'll only refund the face value of the tickets.

Alan Dizdarevic, the CEO of U.S. reseller CoSport, which added a 20 percent service fee, said "there's nothing to give back of the 20 percent, because it's all been spent. There was no profit."

So, as things stand, the purchasers will have to take a hit. For example, an American who spent $1,514 for a pair of tickets to swimming medal events, the face value-only refund was $1,397, a loss of $117, the Journal reports. On its own, that doesn't seem unreasonable for an individual who could afford those tickets in the first place, but when considering that 68,000 Americans (and around 600,000 foreigners total) purchased tickets to the Games, the aggregate consumer loss would be quite high if the hosts and the reseller can't come to some form of agreement.

It's also unclear what will happen to folks who booked hotels. So far, there's no indication Japanese officials are planning to intervene and insist hotels issue refunds for canceled stays, the Journal reports. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

on the move
Edit

The Suez Canal ship has been freed

10:39 a.m.

The massive container ship that was blocking the Suez Canal for nearly a week is, at last, on the move.

Officials on Monday said the MV Ever Given has been freed after it became stuck in the Suez Canal last Tuesday and was blocking traffic ever since, The New York Times reports. The ship had earlier been partially dislodged, and videos on Monday showed it moving.

"I am excited to announce that our team of experts, working in close collaboration with the Suez Canal Authority, successfully refloated the Ever Given on 29 March at 15:05 hrs local time, thereby making free passage through the Suez Canal possible again," Peter Berdowski, CEO of the salvage firm Boskalis, said, per NBC News.

There was previously some concern that the blockage, which was costing an estimated $400 million an hour, could potentially take weeks to clear. But the Times writes that salvage teams that had been working to free the ship were "ultimately assisted by forces more powerful than any machine rushed to the scene: the moon and the tides."

Still, according to Axios, the container shipping company Maersk warned Monday that the blockage "triggered a series of further disruptions and backlogs in global shipping that could take weeks, possibly months, to unravel." Brendan Morrow

trump investigations
Edit

2 grand juries are reportedly investigating Trump in Georgia

10:11 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Subpoenas are coming.

There are now not one, but two grand juries underway in Fulton County, Georgia, where District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating former President Donald Trump for allegedly interfering with and pressuring state election officials as they recounted votes from the 2020 presidential election, The Daily Beast reports. The jurors in the secret proceedings are reportedly expected to issue subpoenas demanding documents and recordings related to the investigation. "I suspect that's in the very near future," Willis told The Daily Beast.

Willis does not have an easy task ahead of her. For starters, The Daily Beast notes it's rare for a regional prosecutor to target a former president (although, Trump may be the exception to the rule). But the public integrity unit leading the investigation is also still being assembled after earlier iterations of the unit struggled to achieve success in previous non-Trump-related cases. That said, they do have "a trove of evidence" against Trump, The Daily Beast writes, including phone call recordings already published by The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. Read more about the investigation and the checkered history of Fulton County's public integrity unit at The Daily Beast. Tim O'Donnell

just we didn't do it
Edit

Nike scrambles to distance itself from Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes,' which contain human blood

8:31 a.m.

Nike is running away from Lil Nas X's new Satan-themed sneakers as fast as possible.

The company noted it has nothing to do with the "Old Town Road" rapper's controversial new "Satan Shoes" that are being sold on Monday, Nike Air Max 97s that actually contain a drop of human blood in the sole, NBC News reports. The shoes also feature a pentagram pendant and say "Luke 10:18," referencing a Bible verse about Satan.

"We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF," Nike said, per NBC. "Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them."

The streetwear company MSCHF is selling 666 pairs of these "Satan Shoes" on Monday for $1,018 following the release of Lil Nas X's latest music video, which depicts him going to hell. MSCHF previously put out "Jesus Shoes" containing holy water in the sole, according to NBC. Apparently, six MSCHF employees donated the blood to be used for the sole of the Satan Shoes, which was mixed with ink, according to The New York Times.

"Not much blood, actually," Daniel Greenberg, one of the founders of MSCHF, told the Times. "About six of us on the team gave." When asked who collected the blood, exactly, Greenberg simply told the Times, "Uhhhhhh yeah hahah not medical professionals we did it ourselves lol."

As the Satan Shoes stirred up some controversy online, Lil Nas X uploaded a YouTube video with the title "Lil Nas X Apologizes for Satan Shoe" — in which he actually does no such thing, instead just cutting to a clip from his "Montero" music video of himself giving Satan a lap dance. Brendan Morrow

it's parliamentary my dear
Edit

Chuck Schumer floats 'magical parliamentary trick' to give Democrats more 51-vote victories

7:51 a.m.
Chuck Schumer
Jonathan Ernst/Pool/Getty Images

A few key Senate Democrats don't appear willing to end the legislative filibuster, leaving most of President Biden's legislative priorities at the far edge of probability. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) thinks he may have found "a magical parliamentary trick" to get Democrats at least one more legislative win in the 50-50 Senate, Politico reports. It involves budget reconciliation and an obscure section of the 1974 Congressional Budget Act.

"If you know one thing about the arcane subject of budget reconciliation, it's that it can be used to pass legislation through the Senate with just 51 votes," and "if you know two things, it's the simple majority rule and that reconciliation can be used only once every fiscal year," Politico explains. Democrats passed their $1.9 trillion stimulus package through the unused fiscal 2021 budget, meaning they can use reconciliation one more time this year, with the 2022 budget.

But if the Senate parliamentarian agrees with Schumer's interpretation of Section 304 of the 1974 budget law, Democrats can amend last year's budget to pass more legislation through reconciliation. "It's not clear how many additional reconciliation opportunities this theory would open up," Axios reports, but it would add at least one more shot at sidestepping the filibuster this year alone.

"No final decision has been made on the legislative strategy," a Schumer aide told Axios. "Schumer wants to maximize his options to allow Senate Democrats multiple pathways to advance President Biden's Build Back Better agenda."

If Democrats do pursue the Section 304 strategy, "the Senate parliamentarian will once again be the most powerful person in Washington," Politico reports. "It goes without saying that this is a bizarre way to govern. Nobody would design a system like this, where to pass even popular legislation senators seek to game a rickety budgeting process and the most important Hill staffers are now the experts on these arcane rules devised in 1974 for the purpose of deficit reduction." You can read the relevant portion of Section 304 at Politico. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.