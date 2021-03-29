New York is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults next week

New York is the latest state that's set to make COVID-19 vaccines available to its entire adult population.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Monday announced that New Yorkers age 30 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting on March 30. The governor also announced that all adults in the state will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations starting on April 6.

More and more states have recently been either making COVID-19 vaccines available to all adults or announcing the date when they'll do so, with Texas expanding vaccine eligibly to all adults on Monday. California, meanwhile, has said all adults will be eligible beginning on April 15. Almost 30 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Cuomo's administration says.

President Biden in an address earlier this month announced he was directing states to make COVID-19 vaccines available to all adults "no later than" May 1, although he noted at the time this "doesn't mean everyone's going to have that shot immediately." Biden recently announced his goal is for 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to be administered during his first 100 days in office. That was double his previous goal of 100 million doses during that time, which was achieved weeks early, and the U.S. is on track to meet the new goal.

On Monday, Bloomberg reports, Biden is also set to announce that 90 percent of adults will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by April 19. Brendan Morrow