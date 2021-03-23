Solving COVID
Texas is making all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccination next week

1:08 p.m.
Doctor Shawn Nishi receives the Covid-19 vaccine at John Sealy Hospital at the University of Texas Medical Branch
All adult Texans will be eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine in less than a week.

Texas officials announced Tuesday that beginning March 29, all adults in the state will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, The New York Times reports.

"We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas, and we want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases," Imelda Garcia, Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel chair, said. "As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death — such as older adults."

At the moment, the only states where all adults are eligible to get vaccinated are West Virginia, Alaska, and Mississippi, according to the Times. But President Biden earlier this month announced he was directing states to make all adults eligible to be vaccinated "no later than" May 1.

"That doesn't mean everyone's going to have that shot immediately, but it means you'll be able to get in line beginning May 1," Biden said. "Every adult will be eligible to get their shot."

Officials say more than six million people in Texas have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and over three million are fully vaccinated. After Tuesday's announcement, though, Austin Mayor Steve Adler said he wishes that "our next move had been to focus on essential workers and people that are really at the crossroads of passing this infection on to others." Brendan Morrow

Boulder supermarket shooting
Obama laments Boulder shooting, says 'once-in-a-century pandemic' can’t be only reason such violence slows

1:07 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama on Tuesday issued a statement in response to Monday's mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, during which 10 people were killed. A suspect is in custody and has been charged with 10 counts of murder.

Obama lamented the violence, but also called for renewed gun control efforts. "Because in addition to grief, we are also in a deep, familiar outrage that we as a nation continue to tolerate these kinds of random, senseless acts day in and day out without taking any significant action," he said.

He urged "those with the power to fight this epidemic of gun violence to do so," because "a once-in-a-century pandemic cannot be the only thing that slows mass shootings in this country," he said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We shouldn't have to choose between one type of tragedy and another," he said. Read the full statement below. Tim O'Donnell

Boulder supermarket shooting
Federal flags to return to half staff in honor of Boulder victims just hours after Atlanta commemoration ends

12:29 p.m.

President Biden on Tuesday ordered flags on federal property to once again be flown at half staff to honor the victims of a mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday.

Soberingly, flags had been raised just hours before the news of Biden's order after flying at half staff to commemorate the victims of a series of shootings in the Atlanta area last week, for which a suspect has been charged with killing eight people at two spas and a massage parlor.

On Tuesday, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said the suspect in the Boulder shooting, 21-year-old Ahmad Al Awili Alissa of Arvada, Colorado, has been charged with 10 counts of murder. He is currently in custody. Tim O'Donnell

you're hired
Prince Harry gets a new gig as 'chief impact officer' at mental health startup

11:48 a.m.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
In the wake of his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry is lining up a new gig.

Harry, who alongside his wife Meghan Markle stepped back as a senior member of the royal family last year, is set to become "chief impact officer" at BetterUp Inc., a coaching and mental health startup, The Wall Street Journal reported. Harry told the Journal he hopes to "help create impact in people's lives," adding that "proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life."

BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux said Harry's role will actually be "meaningful and meaty," and according to the Journal, the former working royal is expected to "advocate publicly on topics related to mental health" in the job, as well as weigh in on product strategy decisions and on charitable contributions. He's reportedly also likely to spend time at the company's San Francisco office once doing so is safe and attend meetings and events. This is the latest business move for Harry after he and Meghan signed major production agreements with Netflix and Spotify.

Harry and Meghan recently spoke with Winfrey about their decision to step back as working royals, and their interview included the revelation that Meghan experienced suicidal thoughts after she joined the royal family. She alleged she tried to get help, feeling she needed to "go somewhere," but was told "that it wouldn’t be good for the institution."

"Often because of societal barriers, financial difficulty, or stigma, too many people aren't able to focus on their mental health until they're forced to," Harry told the Journal. "I want us to move away from the idea that you have to feel broken before reaching out for help."

Harry also said he's actually been using the BetterUp app himself for months, revealing he personally matched with a coach who "has always given me sound advice and a fresh perspective." Brendan Morrow

ethiopia conflict
Ethiopian prime minister publicly acknowledges possible war crimes for 1st time

11:22 a.m.
Abiy Ahmed.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday publicly acknowledged for the first time the possibility of war crimes in the country's northern region of Tigray, where the national army has been fighting the Tigray People's Liberation Front since late last year.

"Reports indicate that atrocities have been committed in Tigray region," Abiy Ahmed said while addressing lawmakers in the capital, Addis Ababa.

There have been allegations against Ethiopian soldiers for months now, but journalists and aid agencies have increasingly gained access to the region in recent weeks, providing a clearer picture of what's happening on the ground. Last week, for example, CNN published a report detailing accounts of sexual violence against Tigrayan women.

Abiy Ahmed said Tuesday that any soldiers who were found to have raped women or committed other crimes would be held responsible, though he still hedged, suggesting that at least some of the claims are TPLF "propaganda." He also accused fighters loyal to the TPLF of committing a massacre in the town of Mai Kadra, which he called "the worst" in the conflict. "But it's not getting enough attention," he said.

Tuesday also marks the first time Abiy Ahmed admitted the Eritrean army, whose soldiers have also been accused of committing atrocities, did indeed cross the border into Tigray. He claims it did so only because it feared being attacked by Tigrayan forces, but said "any damage it did to our people was unacceptable." Read more at The Associated Press and Al Jazeera. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Fauci says AstraZeneca made 'unforced error,' but vaccine still looks 'very good'

10:31 a.m.

AstraZeneca made an "unforced error" when it recently announced COVID-19 vaccine trial data, even though the vaccine itself appears likely to be "very good," according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke on Good Morning America on Tuesday after the NIAID released an unusual statement saying an independent monitoring board was "concerned" that AstraZeneca "may have included outdated information" when it issued a press release about initial data from a trial of its COVID-19 vaccine, "which may have provided an incomplete view." Fauci called the situation unfortunate and expressed concern it could contribute to vaccine hesitancy.

"It really is unfortunate that this happened," Fauci told GMA. "This is really what you call an unforced error because the fact is this is very likely a very good vaccine, and this kind of thing does, as you say, do nothing but really cast some doubt about the vaccines and maybe contribute to the hesitancy. It was not necessary. If you look at it, the data really are quite good, but when they put it into the press release, it wasn't completely accurate."

But Fauci suggested this AstraZeneca situation should ultimately make Americans more, not less, confident in the vaccine approval process. After all, he noted that the issue being quickly flagged by the independent monitoring board demonstrates "that there are safeguards in place," and he added Americans can be confident the FDA will independently review the data before potentially approving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

After the NIAID statement, AstraZeneca said Tuesday that the numbers it previously provided were based on data up to Feb. 17, but it will "immediately engage" with the independent data safety monitoring board "to share our primary analysis with the most up to date efficacy data." Brendan Morrow

Immigration
What leaked DHS data reveals about the situation at the southern border

10:15 a.m.
U.S.-Mexico border.
The Biden administration has maintained that its policy at the southern border during the COVID-19 pandemic is to expel families trying to enter the United States. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, for instance, said there are only "narrow, narrow circumstances in which families can't be expelled." But Department of Homeland Security data leaked to Axios suggests expulsions are actually happening infrequently.

The data reportedly shows an average of 13 percent of nearly 13,000 family members attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border were turned away between March 14 and March 21, which Axios notes is "a sign of how the administration is struggling to keep up with a migration surge." But it also highlights the fact that Mexico has been unable to take in the amount of families the U.S. would otherwise turn away. "In situations where expulsion is not possible due to Mexico's inability to receive the families, they are placed into removal proceedings," a DHS spokesperson told Axios. Those proceedings can sometimes take years, Axios writes. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

infrastructure week but real
Edit

3 big questions about Biden's emerging $3 trillion infrastructure proposal

8:55 a.m.
Biden infrastructure push
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden met with Senate Democrats late Monday to discuss their next big legislative goal, an infrastructure and domestic policy package with a working price tag of about $3 trillion. The package, which The New York Times reports could go as high as $4 trillion, would be the centerpiece of Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda, combining money for roads and bridges, transportation funds, expanded pre-K and subsidized community college, broadband access, family support measures, and clean energy systems.

Here are 3 big questions about Biden's ambitious work in progress:

1. One bill or more? Biden's advisers are reportedly proposing splitting the package into at least two parts, trying to first pass a roughly $1 trillion bill to fix road and bridges, expand broadband, and fund other measure that have some broad bipartisan support. The second package would focus on people-centered economics, probably using the budget reconciliation process so no Republican votes are necessary. "There's only one more opportunity to use reconciliation this year," so the second bill would be subject to a GOP filibuster, Politico notes. "That strategy raises an obvious question: Can Biden get 10 Republican senators to cooperate on 'concrete and steel' when they know the tax and social welfare stuff they oppose is coming next via reconciliation?"

2. How high will they go? The working target for the legislation is $3 trillion over 10 years for infrastructure projects and the other proposals. Republicans are already raising concerns about the growing budget deficit. But the U.S. should really spend about $6 trillion on infrastructure alone over the next decade, the American Society of Civil Engineers said in its 2021 U.S. infrastructure report card. Among the reasons America got a C- are the 45,000 bridges in poor condition, water mains that break every two minutes, and 2,300 dams with "high hazard potential."

3. How will Biden pay for this? There are lots of potential funding mechanisms under discussion, but the biggest "source of money would be higher taxes on the affluent — people making at least $400,000 a year — and on corporations," David Leonhard reports at the Times. That would effectively undo the 2017 GOP tax cuts. "Some Republicans have expressed interest in infrastructure projects," but raising taxes would drain GOP support, The Wall Street Journal predicts. Even without tax hikes on the rich, getting any GOP support will be a heavy lift, Leonhardt says. "Congressional Republicans have almost uniformly opposed the top legislative priorities of each new Democratic president over the past three decades." Peter Weber

