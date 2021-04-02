10 things you need to know today: April 2, 2021

UNC coach Roy Williams announces retirement

University of North Carolina head basketball coach Roy Williams announced Thursday that he is retiring after 33 seasons at Kansas and UNC. He has led the Tar Heels to three national championships. "It has been a thrill. It has been unbelievable. I've loved it," Williams, 70, said at the campus' Smith Center court that bears his name. "It's coaching. And that's all I've ever wanted to do since the summer after my ninth-grade year of high school. No one has ever enjoyed coaching like I have for 48 years." Mike Krzyzewski, the coach at nearby rival Duke, said the news took him by surprise. "College basketball is losing one of its greatest coaches and a man who genuinely cares about the game of basketball, and more importantly, the people who play it," Krzyzewski said in a statement. [ESPN]