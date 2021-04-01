Biden picks 5 Cabinet secretaries to take on 'special responsibility' selling infrastructure plan

President Biden on Thursday held his first Cabinet meeting since taking office, picking five secretaries to help sell his major new infrastructure plan.

Biden met with his Cabinet one day after unveiling his $2 trillion American Jobs Plan proposal, which seeks to invest in rebuilding America's infrastructure. The president announced he has selected five members of his Cabinet to take on a "special responsibility to explain the plan" to the public.

"These Cabinet members will represent me in dealing with Congress, engage the public in selling the plan, and help work out the details as we refine it and move forward," Biden said.

The five Cabinet secretaries Biden selected to do so are Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said these secretaries will be serving in Biden's "jobs Cabinet," and they'll be "front-and-center voices" as the administration seeks to sell the plan in the coming weeks.

The White House unveiled Biden's infrastructure plan on Wednesday, and Biden in a speech touted it as the "largest American jobs investment since World War II." Brendan Morrow