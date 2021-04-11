10 things you need to know today: April 11, 2021

Prince Philip's funeral scheduled for April 17

Prince Philip, the late husband of the United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II, will be laid to rest next Saturday, Buckingham Palace has announced. The ceremony, which will take place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, will reportedly contain many traditional customs associated with the death of a royal family member; however, attendance will be scaled down because of COVID-19 restrictions. The Duke of Edinburgh, who died Friday morning at 99, will not lie in state anywhere accessible to the public, but the funeral will be televised, and eight days of national mourning will precede the event. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Prince Philip's grandson, will travel from the United States to the U.K. for the funeral, but his wife Meghan Markle, who is pregnant, will remain behind on the advice of her doctor. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson also will not attend because of restrictions. [CNN, BBC]