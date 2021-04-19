10 things you need to know today: April 19, 2021

George W. Bush calls for end to 'harsh' immigration rhetoric

Former President George W. Bush on Sunday urged Congress to drop "harsh rhetoric" on immigration and "set a tone that is more respectful." "Please put aside trying to score political points on either side," Bush told Norah O'Donnell on CBS Sunday Morning. "I hope I can help set a tone that is more respectful about the immigrant, which may lead to reform of the system." Bush's plea came as President Biden and Republicans in Congress clash over immigration reform and a new wave of migrants trying to enter the United States over the southern border. Bush, a former Texas governor, said he was lobbying his fellow Republicans to help create a pathway to citizenship for undocumented migrants already living in the U.S. He added that he was disappointed he could not pass meaningful immigration reform when he was in the White House. [CNN]