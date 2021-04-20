10 things you need to know today: April 20, 2021

Cuomo is reportedly being investigated over his pandemic book

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) has launched an investigation into the alleged use of state resources by Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in the writing of his recent book about the state's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, The New York Times reported Monday. The inquiry was prompted by reports that Cuomo, who got a seven-figure advance, had members of his staff work on the book, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic. Cuomo has said some of his aides volunteered to help, and Cuomo adviser Richard Azzopardi said "every effort was made to ensure that no state resources were used in connection with this project." Azzopardi also called the investigation a "political pile-on." Cuomo also is under investigation for his administration's handling of data on COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. He also faces sexual harassment allegations, but has resisted calls to resign. [The New York Times]