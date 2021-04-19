Chauvin trial lawyers deliver final messages to jury before deliberations

The jury began deliberations en route to reaching a verdict in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Monday. They'll take into account two weeks' worth of witness and expert testimony about the arrest and death of George Floyd, as well as Monday's closing arguments from the defense and the prosecution.

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher kicked off the final stretch, telling the jury to "believe your own eyes," referring to bystander videos, which showed Chauvin pressing his knee into Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

Schleicher closes his closing argument: "This case is exactly what you thought when you saw it first, when you saw that video ... This wasn't policing.

This was murder. The defendant is guilty of all three counts. All of them. And there's no excuse. Thank you." #ChauvinTrial pic.twitter.com/2zPAo29YRR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 19, 2021

Then, over the course of two-plus hours, defense lawyer Eric Nelson focused on whether there's any reasonable doubt as to what caused Floyd's death, citing the possibility that substances found in his system and heart issues may have been the culprit. He also argued Chauvin acted reasonably and within the grounds of his training.

"There is absolutely no evidence that Officer Chauvin intentionally, purposefully applied unlawful force." Defense attorney Eric Nelson said in closing arguments that Derek Chauvin was following his training during George Floyd's arrest https://t.co/XmEKpvTfdT pic.twitter.com/ZCAAsGLsXc — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) April 19, 2021

Finally, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell issued his rebuttal to Nelson, noting that his team was not required to prove that Chauvin's actions were the sole cause of Floyd's death, only that they were a substantial factor. And with his parting words, he rejected the theory that Floyd died because of an enlarged heart. Tim O'Donnell