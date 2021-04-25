10 things you need to know today: April 25, 2021

At least 82 killed in Iraqi hospital fire

At least 82 people were killed and 110 injured after a fire broke out Sunday in the intensive care unit of the Ibn al-Katib Hospital in Baghdad, Iraq. The ICU was reserved to treat patients suffering from the most severe cases of COVID-19. There's no official word on what caused the fire, but Al Jazeera cites doctors at the scene who believe the source was an accident that caused an oxygen tank to explode. The fire reportedly then spread quickly beyond the ICU because the "hospital had no fire protection and false ceilings allowed the flames to spread to highly flammable products." Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has called for an immediate investigation into the fire, while the government's human rights commission said the incident was "a crime against patients exhausted by COVID-19" and urged al-Kadhimi to fire Hassan al-Tamini, the country's health minister. [Al Jazeera, BBC]