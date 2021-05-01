10 things you need to know today: May 1, 2021

Los Angeles philanthropist Eli Broad dies at 87

Eli Broad, the billionaire philanthropist who backed many of Los Angeles' cultural institutions, died on Friday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 87. A spokeswoman for the Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation confirmed his death, saying it came after a long illness, though no specific cause was given. A New York native who grew up in Michigan and later moved to California, Broad made his fortune, which is estimated by Forbes at $6.9 billion, in the home-building and insurance businesses, and he went on to pour that wealth into turning downtown Los Angeles into a "cultural and civic hub," The New York Times writes. Among a wide variety of philanthropic endeavors in the region, Broad played a role in creating the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art and the Broad Museum, and he also led the fundraising campaign to finish the Walt Disney Concert Hall. [The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times]