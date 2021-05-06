10 things you need to know today: May 6, 2021

Board upholds Facebook's Trump ban but demands review

Facebook's Oversight Board on Wednesday upheld the social media giant's suspension of former President Donald Trump, saying when it was imposed there was "a clear, immediate risk of harm" by Trump posts legitimizing the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol. The board said, however, that it "was not appropriate" for Facebook to indefinitely suspend Trump because it's "not permissible for Facebook to keep a user off the platform for an undefined period, with no criteria for when or whether the account will be restored." The board calls for Facebook to "re-examine the arbitrary penalty it imposed" on Trump and decide on an "appropriate penalty" within six months. Trump was indefinitely suspended from Facebook in January due to his actions surrounding the Capitol riot. Trump and other Republicans expressed outrage that the board didn't lift the ban. [NPR, The Washington Post]