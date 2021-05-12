10 things you need to know today: May 12, 2021

Andrew Brown's family says video shows 'unjustified killing'

Relatives of Andrew Brown Jr. on Tuesday viewed 20 minutes of police video showing him being shot and killed by deputies outside his North Carolina home as they served search and arrest warrants. "What we saw on that video was an unjustified killing," said family attorney Bakari Sellers. "What we saw on that video is something that we believe also denotes further investigation and does have some criminal liability." The new footage provided a more comprehensive view of the April 28 shooting than the initial 20-second clip the family was allowed to see. The death of Brown, a 42-year-old Black man, sparked days of protests calling for body- and dash-camera video to be released to the public, which requires a judge's approval. A judge two weeks ago declined to release the video but ruled the family had the right to see it. [The Hill, USA Today]