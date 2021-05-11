Biden announces Uber, Lyft will soon offer all Americans free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites

President Biden on Tuesday announced that Uber and Lyft will offer all Americans free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites beginning on May 24 through July 4, the day Biden has targeted for the U.S. reaching a 70 percent vaccination rate.

While the U.S. vaccine rollout has been swift for the most part over the last few months, demand is dwindling. Some of that is due to general hesitancy, but access is still an issue. The free rides from the ride-sharing companies, Biden said, are aimed at making sure "transportation is less of a barrier."

President Biden announces Uber and Lyft will offer free rides to and from vaccination sites from May 24th to July 4th. pic.twitter.com/5RUJc9WvVE — The Recount (@therecount) May 11, 2021

The president praised the companies' initiative. "I think that's really stepping up," he said. Tim O'Donnell