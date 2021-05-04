'new phase'
Biden announces new goal of vaccinating 70 percent of American adults by July 4

3:47 p.m.

President Biden has unveiled a new vaccination goal as the administration's efforts are set to enter another phase.

Biden said Tuesday his administration's new goal is that by the Fourth of July, 70 percent of American adults will have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, and 160 million Americans will be fully vaccinated.

"That means giving close to 100 million shots, some first shots, others second shots, over the next 60 days," Biden said. "Of course, Americans can still get shots after July 4th, but no one should wait. Let's try to hit that 70 percent mark."

Meeting this goal, Biden added, will be a "serious step towards a return to normal." According to The Associated Press, the U.S. is currently administering about 965,000 first vaccine doses per day, which is down from a few weeks ago but nearly twice the pace required to hit Biden's new goal. Over 56 percent of American adults have received at least one vaccine dose, the AP also reports, while about 105 million American adults are fully vaccinated.

Biden during his remarks noted that the pace of vaccinations has been slowing and that the U.S. will soon have vaccinated those adults who were "most eager to get vaccinated," at which point he said the effort will "shift to a new phase." This phase, he said, will focus on vaccinating three groups: kids between 12 and 15 (assuming the FDA approves a vaccine for them as expected), adults who have "had trouble locating" where to get vaccinated or "just haven't gotten around to it," and adults who "need more convincing" about why it's necessary to get vaccinated.

"There's one fact I want every American to know," Biden said. "People who are not fully vaccinated can still die every day from COVID-19." Brendan Morrow

Josh Hawley claims he's being silenced in middle of live interview with Washington Post

2:59 p.m.

"Don't try to censor, cancel, and silence me here," Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) told The Washington Post's tech policy reporter Cat Zakrzewski during a live broadcast interview on Tuesday amid a disagreement over the precise nature of the Supreme Court's dismissal of an election integrity lawsuit in Pennsylvania.

Zakrzewski quickly pointed out that she was not, in fact, canceling Hawley, but rather "hosting" him, which could reasonably be seen as the opposite of censorship.

The rest of the interview, which largely focused on Hawley's views on antitrust reform, seemed to go much more smoothly. Watch the full Washington Post interview below. Tim O'Donnell

The pandemic has killed off snow days in New York City's public schools

2:36 p.m.
A school bus picks up children in Brooklyn
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York City is getting ready to leave snow days back in the pre-pandemic past.

The New York City Department of Education announced Tuesday that it's scrapping snow days for the 2021-2022 school year, with plans to make use of remote learning when school is closed due to the weather, per The Hill.

"On 'snow days' or days when school buildings are closed due to an emergency, all students and families should plan on participating in remote learning," the NYC Department of Education said.

The decision comes after New York City's public schools made use of remote learning throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and the city's Department of Education told CNN that the pandemic "created the ability to switch seamlessly to remote learning."

A November survey showed that during the pandemic, about 40 percent of school districts replaced snow days with remote learning days, The Atlantic previously reported, though it wasn't clear how many of these districts would continue the practice after students returned in person.

Though news of New York City's decision quickly drew criticism on Twitter, The New York Times' Eliza Shapiro wrote that "the city tries to avoid snow days because they are awful for the vast majority of parents who cannot work from home or cannot afford emergency child care." Still, others were quick to mourn the loss of snow days, with The Daily Beast's Harry Siegel vowing, "I assure you our kids will be out sledding rather than logging on to Zoom." Brendan Morrow

Why Texas' 2022 GOP gubernatorial primary may be a key fight for the future of the party

1:57 p.m.
Greg Abbott.
Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool/Getty Images)

Some Texas Republicans view the 2022 Texas gubernatorial GOP primary as a "critical juncture in the fight for the future" of the Republican Party, The New York Times reports.

There's some speculation that the primaries could turn into a legitimate battleground, a smaller version of the split between former President Donald Trump's contingent within the GOP and the party's more traditional wing. The incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott (R) gets along well with Trump, but his COVID-19 requirements throughout the pandemic have led to some skepticism about where he stands in the eyes of Republican voters, who may back someone more closely aligned with the former president.

Luke Macias, a consultant who has worked with many of Texas' conservative legislators, told the Times that Abbott "comes from the George W. Bush-John McCain-Mitt Romney school of Republicans who have run a pretty successful con game where you don't actually need to provide tangible policy results in order to run on a conservative platform. And Trump messed that up. What you're seeing now is this shift of Republicans, saying 'We know exactly what we're looking for.'"

Texas' Trump-allied Attorney General Ken Paxton, meanwhile, wouldn't commit to supporting Abbott in a primary, which he told the Times consists of candidates "running their own race." "I don't think he supports me; I don't support him," Paxton told the Times (he later denied the comments on Tuesday after the Times article was published.)

Abbott still has strong support, however; Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, whom the Times notes "has endured intermittent friction" with the governor, took himself out of the running and said he hopes no one challenges him. Read more about the state of the Texas GOP at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Disney's new 'real' lightsaber looks just like the movie version

1:07 p.m.

Oh, it's beautiful.

Disney Parks on Tuesday revealed a "brand-new, more realistic lightsaber" that's set to debut at Walt Disney World Resort next year. The tease, appropriately, dropped on May 4th, which fans celebrate each year as Star Wars Day.

The lightsaber, which was developed by Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development, has an actual retractable "blade" of light, according to CNN, and Entertainment Weekly notes it's Disney's first such realistic retractable lightsaber. It's set to be used as part of the new "all-immersive, two-night vacation experience" called Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

"This new lightsaber creates dramatic in-person moments previously only seen in films or shows," Disney said.

While Disney didn't delve into how the lightsaber was made, The Verge wrote that it appears to work like a "motorized tape measure, retracting and extending a sheet of plastic and LED lights to mimic the ignition effect." Sadly, though, the lightsaber isn't "real" in the sense that it can legitimately slice through Sith flesh and chop Supreme Leader Snoke in half, but don't put it past Disney's Imagineers to make one of those some day. Never tell them the odds. Brendan Morrow

CNN's Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo tensely bicker over Cuomo's on-air treatment of Rick Santorum

12:10 p.m.

During an interview Monday night with CNN's Chris Cumo, former GOP Sen. Rick Santorum tried to explain his offensive comments about the founding of North America and the continent's indigenous peoples as him simply misspeaking. "People said I'm trying to dismiss what we did to the Native Americans, far from it," Santorum said.

As Mediaite notes, Cuomo didn't love the response and continued to press him, but it was his colleague, Don Lemon, who really took aim at Santorum's words. Later in the evening Lemon and Cuomo were having a discussion about the interview, and Lemon noted that he was "furious" while watching it. "I cannot believe the first words out of his mouth weren't 'I'm sorry, I said something ignorant, I need to learn about the history of this country,'" Lemon said to Cuomo.

Things then got a little tense between Lemon and Cuomo as they went back and forth over how to respond to something like Santorum's interview (they both appeared to agree that Santorum's apology was unsatisfactory.) "Why are things like that said?" Cuomo asked Lemon, who replied by saying "that's not for me to answer. That's for [Santorum] to answer."

Cuomo later said that Lemon needs "to do more than just echo the outrage" of the public and suggested Lemon's solution was nearing the territory of censorship. Lemon bristled at both those ideas, and, ultimately, the segment ended with the two agreeing to disagree, and Cuomo telling Lemon "I love you." Read more at Mediaite and watch the exchange below. Tim O'Donnell

Fox News' Tucker Carlson is on the warpath against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

11:32 a.m.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson just went after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) "for the second consecutive show," Politico noted on Tuesday.

This time, Carlson devoted an entire segment of his Fox show on Monday to McCarthy's apparent relationship with Republican pollster and consultant Frank Luntz, whom Carlson claimed is "effectively a Democrat" and a Fox chyron declared "has a strange power over GOP leaders." After previously saying on his show that Luntz is "particularly close" with McCarthy, the Fox host on Monday said he received a "call from a source" telling him that they're "not simply friends, they're roommates," as McCarthy apparently "lives in Frank Luntz' apartment" in Washington, D.C.

"The top Republican in the House lives with a Google lobbyist?" Carlson said. "Come on. Come on! Even by the sleazy and corrupt standards of politics in Washington, that did not seem possible. In fact, it sounded like a joke."

Carlson reported, though, that a spokesperson for McCarthy confirmed to him that "because of the pandemic," McCarthy has "rented a room in Washington at a fair market price from Frank" — at which point Carlson put up a cartoonish graphic on screen of the two sharing a bunk bed. From there, Carlson openly questioned whether McCarthy is, in fact, paying "fair market price" for the room or if he could be "violating House ethics rules on taking gifts" if he's not.

"To summarize: The star of Republicans' network of choice is being fed oppo about and is denouncing the man who wants to be speaker of the House," Politico wrote. "Not good for McCarthy." Brendan Morrow

Caitlyn Jenner dubs herself a 'compassionate disruptor' in 1st ad

10:43 a.m.

Caitlyn Jenner is out with the first ad of her California gubernatorial recall campaign, and she's dubbed herself a "compassionate disruptor" whose goal is to "save" the Golden State.

The ad, which features several clips of Jenner's gold medal-winning feats at the 1976 Olympics, focuses heavily on rolling back COVID-19. "California was once the heavy in the world," Jenner says in the video. "We had what everyone else wanted. The American dream grew up here. Yet career politicians and their policies have destroyed that dream. It's been locked away, closed, shuttered, left in the dark burned down. The government is now involved in every part of our lives. They've taken our money, our jobs, and our freedom. California needs a disruptor, a compassionate disrupter."

Jenner is the most well-known of several Republican candidates looking to unseat California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) after a recall election garnered enough signatures to move forward. Tim O'Donnell

