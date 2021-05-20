10 things you need to know today: May 20, 2021

EU ambassadors agree to reopen borders to vaccinated visitors

The European Union is reportedly set to reopen its borders to those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or are traveling from a country that's considered safe. During a meeting on Wednesday, ambassadors from the 27 member states reportedly came to this agreement to allow in visitors who have either received an approved COVID-19 vaccine, including any of the three that have been authorized for emergency use in the United States, or are coming from a list of countries that will be finalized later this week. This agreement is expected to be formally approved in the coming days, although individual countries will still be able to set their own rules. The new guidelines could reportedly go into effect as early as next week. [The New York Times, The Washington Post]