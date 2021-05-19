Report: New York AG has opened criminal tax investigation into Trump Organization CFO

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg is the subject of a criminal tax investigation by the New York attorney general's office, people familiar with the matter told CNN on Wednesday.

The case was opened several months ago, the people said, and began in part because of financial documents given to the office by Weisselberg's former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Weisselberg. Allen Weisselberg has worked at the Trump Organization for decades, and the Manhattan district attorney's office is also investigating his personal finances. People familiar with the matter told CNN the aim is to get Weisselberg, who has not been charged with any wrongdoing, to start cooperating with investigators.

The New York attorney general's office announced Tuesday night that it had informed the Trump Organization its probe into the company was "no longer purely civil in nature," with the office "now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA." For the last two years, investigators have been looking into whether the Trump Organization manipulated the value of properties in order to secure loans and lower taxes. Catherine Garcia