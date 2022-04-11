Countdown to the Democrats' doomsday

Over the weekend, young Democratic strategist David Shor issued an apocalyptic warning to his followers, arguing that the "modal outcome" of his modeling for the Senate showed Republicans picking up a filibuster-proof, 60-vote majority over the next two election cycles, even if Democrats win a slim majority of the two-party vote. While everything would have to bounce right for Republicans for this to happen, it is not an implausible scenario — and that should absolutely terrify Democrats. Skip advert The Senate is currently split 50-50, and to get to 60, Republicans would have to net 10 pickups in the upper chamber over the next two cycles. It sounds like a heavy lift until you remember that Republicans picked up nine seats in 2014 alone, and the increasing rural-urban divide between the parties gives the GOP an increasing advantage in the Senate. Here's how it could happen. Start with this year. There are four vulnerable Democrats up for re-election, in Georgia (Raphael Warnock), Arizona (Mark Kelly), Nevada (Catherine Cortez-Masto) and New Hampshire (Maggie Hassan). If they run the table in these races, and hold their own toss-up seats in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Republicans could walk away with a 54-seat majority in November. These are mostly strong Democratic incumbents, but that might not matter much in a wave election year. All six of these states are either ranked even on the Cook Political Report's Partisan Voting Index (PVI) or lean Republican, meaning Democrats need a favorable environment to win or hold a race. The scary thing is that this year's Senate map is pretty decent for Democrats, comparatively, and two years from now that will not be the case. When President Biden is up for re-election, Democrats will have to defend incumbents in deep-red Montana (Jon Tester), Ohio (Sherrod Brown) and West Virginia (Joe Manchin), a task that will be made more challenging during a presidential election year when partisan identity is more important than ever. If Manchin retires or switches parties in the interim, the West Virginia race in particular will be a layup for the GOP. Skip advert

Let's say Republicans take two of those three, leaving them four net pickups short of a 60-seat filibuster-proof majority. Where do the rest come from? Well, there are two more Democratic incumbents up in Arizona (Kyrsten Sinema) and Nevada (Jacky Rosen), as well as in the competitive states of Wisconsin (Tammy Baldwin), Maine (Angus King), Minnesota (Amy Klobuchar), Pennsylvania (Bob Casey) and Michigan (Debbie Stabenow). The only remotely plausible Democratic flips in 2024 are in Texas and Florida, and in a world where President Biden is fighting a close race for re-election, they are probably out of reach. Baldwin and Klobuchar are both popular and won landslide victories in 2018, but Sinema is toxic even in her own party and is unlikely to successfully win the Democratic nomination if she seeks it. Casey, King, Stabenow, and Rosen could all probably be had if Biden is still as unpopular as he is today. What can Democrats do to avoid this catastrophe? Shor thinks that they need "big structural changes in the Democratic party's coalition," presumably by adopting issue positions that fall under his "popularism" rubric of avoiding policies that aren't backed by significant majorities of the public. He almost certainly has the ear of the president, whose recent embrace of increasing police funding and bringing down the deficit seem designed explicitly to address voter concerns about crime and inflation. The problem is that these are moves that will alienate the party's young, racially diverse supporters, and this is a voting bloc that has already been comprehensively alienated by this Democratic government. Young parents whose universal daycare and paid family leave aspirations were crushed under the foot of Joe Manchin's deficit paranoia, climate voters who were hoping for more than just rejoining the Paris Accords, racial justice activists who have been delivered precisely nothing in the form of police and criminal justice reform — there has never been a greater risk of mass indifference from a crucial component of the party's coalition. Skip advert What happens when this group doesn't turn out? Take the GOP's big upset win in the Virginia gubernatorial race last year – widely interpreted as a parents' revolt against school closures and "Critical Race Theory." In 2020, when Biden carried the state by 10 points, 18-29 year-olds were 20 percent of the electorate according to exit polls. A year later, they were just 10 percent. Yes, there were other shifts, but a collapse in turnout from the most lopsidedly Democratic age bracket is going to be difficult to overcome in race after race if the problem is not addressed. Democrats cannot simply deliver unfulfilled promises to a large and growing bloc that delivers the party double-digit margins in most elections and expect them to stay in line. The fact that the blame for this inaction lies mostly with senators Manchin and Sinema is not going to do much for the rest of the party on election day because most people do not pay close enough attention to politics to make that distinction. These voters may have unrealistic expectations of what the political system can deliver, but they are owed more than this.