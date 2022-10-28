Schumer caught on hot mic: Pennsylvania Senate debate 'didn't hurt us too much'

A hot microphone caught Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) assessing the state of the midterm races and Democrats' odds of maintaining control of Congress. The Senate majority leader commented while in a conversation with President Biden as he arrived at Hancock International Airport in Syracuse, The New York Times reports.

Most of his commentary was optimistic regarding his party's shot at winning critical races in the upcoming election. During the brief exchange, Schumer remarked on the Pennsylvania Senate race between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) and celebrity physician Dr. Mehmet Oz (R).

"It looks like the debate didn't hurt us too much in Pennsylvania as of today," Schumer observed, "So that's good."

Schumer on hot mic talking to Biden about the midterms: “Looks like the debate didn't hurt us too much in Pennsylvania and we’re picking up steam in Nevada.” pic.twitter.com/6KPjJ4YfMc — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 27, 2022

Fetterman's performance at the only debate between the two rivals has been heavily scrutinized. After having a stroke in May, Fetterman's opponent has repeatedly questioned his capacity to serve in office due to lingering health concerns. Fetterman has said he is still dealing with auditory processing issues but believes his health concerns won't impede his ability to do the job.

Schumer's candid midterm forecast also referenced other highly competitive Senate races. Democrats are defending their control of the Senate this fall, and their odds look better than their chances at keeping the House, despite several tight races in Arizona, Georgia, New Hampshire, and Nevada.

Schumer can be overheard telling Biden, "I think we're picking up steam in Nevada. The state where we're going downhill is Georgia. It's hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker."