Can Democrats keep the Senate?

Just how did the polls shift so quickly against historical advantages? Since the turn started in June, one of the biggest contributors has been the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade (1973) . The decision raised President Biden's approval rating by 9 points and improved Democrats' polling margin by 2 points when people were asked which party should control Congress, The Economist reports.

The states to watch for with especially tight races are Wisconsin, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, and Georgia, where the difference between the two candidates is 2 points or under.

Earlier this year, the polls seemed to veer in favor of the Republicans , given that there were a number of states that Biden won by under 3 points, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada. However, polling numbers shifted over the course of the year due to a number of events and are now predicting that the Democrats are slightly favored to win the Senate, according to FiveThirtyEight . In fact, between June 1 and Sept. 28, the chances shifted from a 60 percent chance of Republicans controlling the Senate 51 to 49, to a 69 percent chance that Democrats would control the Senate 51 to 49.

Usually, midterm elections tend to favor the party not currently holding the presidency. Some of the reasons for this are lower turnout for those in the president's party, the president's approval rating, or even major events or legislation that come out of the first half of the administration, Vox reports.

With midterm elections closely approaching, Democrats are fighting hard to hold on to the Senate. What can we expect in November?

Abortion, which acted as a Republican talking point for decades, has proven to be a bigger issue for voters than Republicans may have anticipated. For example, Kansas overwhelming voted against a proposed anti-abortion law, despite being a state that overwhelmingly votes Republican. A number of swing states, including those currently in a tight race listed above, are more likely to be impacted by the abortion issue, The New York Times reports. Many Republican candidates have either softened their stance on abortion or not drawn attention to their opinions on it in response to the backlash.

Another contributor is former President Donald Trump's conduct, including the Justice Department's ongoing investigation into mishandled classified documents and his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection. A poll conducted by Fox News showed that 65 percent of Americans believe it was wrong for Trump to take classified documents, reports USA Today. While normally, the actions of a former government official wouldn't necessary impact current elections, Trump's case is different. Dozens of candidates in the running are specifically backed by Trump. While Trump himself hasn't lost popularity amongst the GOP, many Republican candidates have, USA Today continues.

Veteran Republican political consultant Christopher Nicholas said that Trump's investigation "takes away from our efforts to talk about all of Biden's failed policies." This has become enough of a concern that Justice Department officials are considering halting the investigation due to an unwritten rule that the department should avoid taking any steps in the 60 days before elections that could affect how people vote.

What isn't in the Democrats' favor?

The biggest issue that could harm Democrats' chances of winning is inflation. Inflation has continued to grow over the past year, causing the Federal Reserve to once again raise interest rates. All of this contributes to fears of a recession in the coming years. The issue is a top concern in many states and is the number one concern in Wisconsin and Georgia, according to polls.

Republicans have been trying to push the issue of inflation as much as possible to better their chances, the Times reports. To combat this, Democrats, including President Biden, have focused less on inflation as an issue and more on the issue of abortion and potential loss of democracy. This messaging has been working, leading to less inflation concern, and leaving the GOP to focus on other issues, like crime, The Washington Post explains.

Overall, the Senate race is still largely uncertain even if polls are favoring the Democrats, and despite Republicans' fears for the Senate, they still have been predicted to take back the House in current polls. Democrats have been heavily fundraising for campaigns in anticipation of a difficult election. This includes Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) funneling his own campaign money into other candidates' funds, especially in close elections.

Schumer said in a statement, "Keeping and growing the Democratic majority in the Senate is my top priority."