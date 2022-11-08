Which states have abortion on the ballot?

While control of Congress hangs in the balance on Tuesday, abortion rights are also on the line in five states: Michigan, California, Vermont, Montana, and Kentucky.

In Michigan, voters are considering the Reproductive Freedom For All proposal, which would protect the right for people to make decisions regarding "all matters relating to pregnancy." It would also remove a 1931 law that banned abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest, The New York Times reports. Both California and Vermont are voting on whether to enshrine abortion access into their state constitutions.

Montana's ballot initiative wouldn't impact the state's current access but would require medical intervention to save so-called "born alive" infants. "Voters are being asked to approve a law declaring that an embryo or fetus is a legal person with a right to medical care if born prematurely or survives an attempted abortion," NPR writes, noting that the referendum "would require doctors provide resuscitative care to infants born at any stage of development, or face penalties."

The highest-stakes initiative is in Kentucky, where polls closed at 6 pm E.T. The state is looking to clarify in its Constitution that it does not protect abortion rights. This is likely to prevent challenges to the abortion ban that went into effect following the overturning of Roe v. Wade (1973). The initiative is very similar to the one Kansas shot down earlier this year.

According to the Pew Research Center, 61 percent of Americans say abortion should be legal in most cases with only 37 percent saying it should be illegal. "Abortion is now a major election issue in ways we haven't seen in decades, if ever," said Elizabeth Nash, a policy analyst with the Guttmacher Institute, told the BBC. "And we're going to learn a lot out of Kentucky."