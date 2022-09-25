As Fed fights inflation, recession fears grow

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

"Investing lesson of the week," said The Wall Street Journal in an editorial: "Never trust a politician." Word out of the White House for weeks has been that "inflation is under control," and the markets took Washington's word for it. But last week's Consumer Price Index was a reality check: Inflation is still raging. Overall inflation seemed to rise only a little, to 8.3 percent. But that's deceptive, because gasoline prices dropped 10.6 percent; other prices went up across the board. Food costs are now "the biggest pain point for consumers," with grocery prices up 13.5 percent from a year ago. Core prices, which exclude food and energy, "also keep rising." The 6.2 percent surge in shelter costs for the year is the highest since 1983. It's no surprise that markets promptly suffered one of the worst weeks of the year on the release of the report, which confirmed that the Federal Reserve must continue its economic tightening.

With "markets reeling," the Fed has clearly gotten the message on inflation, said Davide Barbuscia and David Randall in Reuters. "Just months ago, investors worried the Federal Reserve was not fighting inflation aggressively enough." Now they are just as worried that the Fed will overshoot the mark and "plunge the economy into recession." The central bank this week issued its third consecutive three-quarter-point rate hike, and investors have also begun "pricing in meatier rate hikes down the road." While most of the economy still "appears to be humming along," delivery giant FedEx warned of a global economic stumble, and there may not be time for the Fed to gauge the full effects of its rate increases before they have gone too far.