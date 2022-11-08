What will Republicans do with a House majority?

Republican House leaders have started honing their proposed agenda for the next congressional term, bolstered by polls that increasingly suggest the GOP will take back the chamber following the 2022 midterms. Details remain fluid, but the picture coming into focus is one of aggressively politically motivated congressional investigations, MAGA-influenced goepolitical isolationism, and a continuation of the ongoing conservative culture wars. Here's what America might expect under a Republican House majority. Investigations on top of investigations Republicans have made little secret that a GOP House majority would immediately launch a suite of far-ranging congressional investigations, in no small part retroactively covering the first two years of the Biden administration and likely overwhelming the White House's agenda for the coming two. Speaking with Fox News host Chat Pergram in early November, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) predicted his party would focus in particular on "Afghanistan withdrawal, origins of COVID, & DOJ probes of parents at school board meetings." Skip advert Over the summer, House Republicans on the Foreign Affairs Committee released a scathing report critical of the Biden administration's handling of the troop withdrawals from Afghanistan, foreshadowing the likely investigation ahead under a GOP majority. In October, FAC ranking member Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) requested the State Department preserve all Afghanistan withdrawal-related documents that "may be potentially responsive to a future congressional inquiry, request, investigation, or subpoena," suggesting his plans to lead a committee investigation. Republicans have also telegraphed their intent to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, with McCaul vowing consequences for "both the CCP and WHO Director General Tedros [...] for the suffering they have allowed the world to endure." Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), ranking member on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, predicted Republicans would also probe "the COVID response, the lockdowns, the decisions that were made in response to COVID."

In a November interview with CNN, however, McCarthy shifted his focus south, telling the network that "the first thing you'll see [under a GOP majority] is a bill to control the border first," as part of the Republican's broader effort to frame the midterms as a referendum on crime and public safety. Republicans also plan to address the Biden administration's Defense Department policies, with Indiana Rep. Jim Banks telling Military.com he thinks "it's one of our very top priorities to clean up the mess the administration has made with the excessive and dangerous COVID mandates on our troops at a time where we have historically low recruitment." Banks also previously criticized the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan as contributing to low recruitment levels for the DOD. Rep Mike Rogers, poised to chair the Armed Services Committee if Republicans take the House, promised to snuff out what he calls "wokeness in the military." Impeachment Faced with growing demand from the conservative base and increasingly bellicose rhetoric on the campaign trail, Republicans may soon find themselves unable to escape what had once been a movement constrained within the most extreme wings of the party: impeaching President Joe Biden and members of his Cabinet. In recent months Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has called impeachment a "priority" for Republicans if they regain the majority. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), a member of the GOP House leadership team, has hinted at supporting an impeachment effort, telling the New York Post in October that "anything is on the table." Biden himself seems to acknowledge the possibility of a looming impeachment battle, telling a rally crowd: "I'm already being told that if they win back the House and the Senate, they're going to impeach me." But, Biden added, "I don't know what the hell they're going to impeach me for." Biden: I’m already being told that if they win back the House and the Senate, they’re going to impeach me. I don’t know what the hell they’re going to impeach me for pic.twitter.com/3kDknS7Ey5 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 4, 2022