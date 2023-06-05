Why Jamie Dimon is thinking about the presidency

One of America's most famous executives is feeling the political itch. Jamie Dimon, the longtime CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co. hinted at his ambitions to Bloomberg News. "I love my country, and maybe one day I'll serve my country in one capacity or another," the 67-year-old Dimon said in an interview.

He has at least one enthusiastic backer. Reuters reported that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman called on Dimon to run for president in 2024. "We need an exemplary business, financial, and global leader to manage through what is likely to be a critically important decade for our country in determining our destiny," Ackman wrote on Twitter. "Jamie Dimon is that leader."

This isn't Dimon's first flirtation with politics. Back in 2018, CNBC reported, the executive set off a flurry of speculation by taking a swipe at then-President Donald Trump. "I think I could beat Trump," Dimon said at the time, "because I'm as tough as he is, I'm smarter than he is. I would be fine. He could punch me all he wants, it wouldn't work with me. I'd fight right back." Dimon passed on a 2020 run, but 2024 is looming, and Trump is the frontrunner for the GOP nomination.

A generational banker

Dimon is the latest in a long line of successful American businessmen who look at the White House and think: "Why not?" During the 2020 election cycle, billionaire Michael Bloomberg became a candidate and Starbucks founder Howard Schultz explored a presidential run, but both bowed out early in the process. Dimon, who has served as both CEO and chairman of JPMorgan since the mid-2000s, certainly has a business that could impress voters: He has built the company into "the world's most reputable bank," The Economist said — and its biggest. He is "the banker of his generation," Euromoney's Peter Lee wrote in 2019.