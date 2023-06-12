What makes a non-starter candidate run for office?

There are few things Americans like more than underdogs; in sports, entertainment, and yes, even politics (which increasingly has come to resemble the above) there is a particular hunger for watching people struggle against — and occasionally surmount — the odds so perniciously stacked against them. Sometimes, however, an underdog is simply too far under to publicly register as a viable contender. In politics, particularly during presidential elections, these darker-than-dark horse candidates often earn outsized media attention at the onset, far beyond their presumptive limited-to-the-point-of-virtual-impossibility chances of actually being voted into office. Skip advert This year, as in years past, the roster of declared presidential candidates ranges from dominating front-runners to insurgent hopefuls to gadfly outsiders jostling to find a lane that leads them to, and through, the nominating convention. While there are certainly candidates who face an uphill battle to secure their party's support ahead of the general election, a number of declared presidential aspirants have done so in defiance of essentially all quantifiable indicators of success; professor and public intellectual Cornel West recently announced his candidacy on the progressive People's Party ticket, despite the group having no ballot access nationwide; right-wing commentator Larry Elder promised "a new American Golden Age" when he declared in late April, but has entered the race with negligible cash on hand leftover from his "Elder for America" PAC and virtually no significant campaign events to date; new age author and 2020 democratic candidate Marianne Williamson's 2024 bid has been criticized as a "vanity campaign" and "something that's not real" by former staffers, after multiple top advisors left in recent months; businessman Perry Johnson, former Cranston, Rhode Island, mayor Steve Laffey, and onetime Montana Secretary of State (and part-time country music singer) Corey Stapleton are all running for the 2024 GOP nomination as well, although the average voter would be easily forgiven for not knowing they exist at all.

Why do so many people go through the very real trouble of running for president when their campaigns' inevitable failure seems like fait accompli? Sometimes the desire to be president and the decision to run for president are motivated by very different impulses. To make — or simply be — a statement For some political aspirants, the campaign is less about the electoral destination, than it is the proclamatory journey along the way. Understanding that victory is essentially a non-starter, candidates may run to "try to get my message out there and have fun with it and see what happens," explained 2022 Utah Libertarian Senate candidate James Hansen. The mere act of running in and of itself can be a way to inspire others to "get involved" and "take a bigger role" in politics. Skip advert A quixotic campaign can show the public that "there are choices" if they "have some input and speak up," agreed California business owner Charlotte Ann Hilgeman, after inviting gubernatorial candidate Joseph Brouillette to speak at a Sterling City council meeting in spite of his admission that he can't win his race. Sometimes, fielding a candidate in an unwinnable race is not even about the candidate at all. Instead, there can be an "expectation that if a party was going to be a credible contender for government or to be taken seriously, they had to field candidates in every single district," Canadian Political Scientist Melanee Thomas said. That same sentiment of fielding candidates as a statement of party strength — or at least a sign of oppositional defiance — is alive and well in the United States; although Democrat Marcus Flowers had virtually no shot of toppling Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in 2022 considering her whopping 75-point-blowout two years earlier, "it's important that we tell Marjorie Taylor Greene that not everyone likes her," one Flowers supporter explained, adding, "I get to make a statement." To pressure other candidates Candidates may also opt to enter a race they have little hope of winning to force more viable candidates to speak to a broader range of issues, or assume a position they'd previously avoided. Quixotic candidates "put more pressure on so-called establishment candidates to address issues that have not necessarily been at the forefront of their policy agenda," Hofstra University political scientist Dr. Meenekshi Bose said. Skip advert By prompting more viable candidates "to address a broader range of concerns they may not have otherwise," these dark horse candidates force "nominees to take into account the range of voices in their constituencies." Even after his personal presidential aspirations had faded in 2020, Vermont democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders' presence in the primary race was a crucial factor in eventual winner Joe Biden's pivot leftward, while perennially unsuccessful New York candidate Jimmy McMillan has succeeded in turning his "rent is too damn high" platform (also the name of his self-founded political party) into a broader cultural meme, ossifying the issue in the minds of voters, regardless of his numerous campaign losses. To earn a reputation — and money — for the future For some candidates, losing a race is not the end of their political career — in fact, it's just the beginning. Candidates are often able to parlay a surprisingly good showing in an impossible-to-win situation into a springboard for future, more viable races, or political roles in their onetime adversaries' administrations; despite dropping out of the 2020 race with an anemic 21 delegates total, former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg's strong debate performances helped catapult him from municipal figure to high ranking cabinet official in President Biden's administration.