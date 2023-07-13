Is Fox News abandoning DeSantis?

After the poorer-than-expected showing by Republicans in the 2022 election, Rupert Murdoch's media empire — Fox News, the New York Post and Wall Street Journal — embraced Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over Donald Trump as the GOP's future. The Post even ran a cover calling DeSantis "DeFuture." Now that love affair appears to be over.

"Fox News is not taking it quite so easy on Mr. DeSantis anymore," the New York Times reported, noting that the governor's presidential campaign has "failed to immediately catch fire" against Trump. DeSantis as a congressman and governor often found a "safe space" on the network, but in recent appearances "he has confronted noticeably tougher questions" from Fox News hosts.

That's no accident, Rolling Stone reported. Murdoch and his family have soured on DeSantis, who trails Trump in the polls by a wide margin. "They are transactional and can smell a loser a mile away," a "Fox insider" told the magazine. It's not just Fox: In recent weeks, the Wall Street Journal and New York Post editorial pages have both taken shots at the candidate. But the Murdochs haven't completely abandoned DeSantis yet, "in part because they likely would have nowhere else to turn except to crawl back to Trump." If DeSantis stumbles, where do Murdoch and his media properties turn?

What the commentators are saying

Rupert Murdoch may have a fearsome reputation as a conservative kingmaker, Ben Mathis-Lilley wrote for Slate, but he "or all his wealth and influence, does not appear to be any more savvy or knowledgeable about politics than the average person reading the news." Murdoch might have thought DeSantis a viable alternative to Trump because of his hard-right views and "relatively dignified and competent" leadership in Florida. But his support of DeSantis might have been counterproductive: It recast Trump "as an anti-establishment insurgent—an underdog, somehow, in a race he was already winning."