'This new reality contradicts one of the chief aims of America's patent system'

'Congress can fix America's broken patent system with one reform'

Andrei Iancu and David Kappos at The Hill

Patent violators "are allowed to keep selling a stolen product, even after their victims have prevailed in court," which "isn't merely unjust — it poses a major threat to America's position as a global technological leader," say Andrei Iancu and David Kappos. By "passing the RESTORE Patent Rights Act without delay, lawmakers can bring common sense fairness back to our nation's patent system." This can "protect the rights of inventors — instead of rewarding thieves who steal innovators' ideas."

'Every Democrat who voted to confirm Marco Rubio should apologize'

John Nichols at The Nation

Marco Rubio "remade himself long ago as an enthusiastic Trump apologist," says John Nichols, and "proof of Rubio's subservience to Trump came quickly." This is the "stark truth about Marco Rubio, who, lest there was ever any doubt, has now made it clear that he will never be anything more than an unconscionable mouthpiece for Trump." Every Democrat "should be prepared to join Murphy and Van Hollen in stating that Marco Rubio ought not be the secretary of state."

'DeSantis got it right: Influencer accused of sex crimes shouldn't be welcome in Florida'

Miami Herald editorial board

Ron DeSantis "sent a message that Florida will not serve as a safe haven for those facing serious allegations, which also include rape and creating a criminal gang to sexually exploit women," says the Miami Herald editorial board. DeSantis' "comments align with the values of a state that should prioritize the safety and well-being of its residents over welcoming far-right influencers." By "rejecting the presence" of Andrew and Tristan Tate, "DeSantis is taking a stand against those accused of abusing" women.

'Why is America afraid of "No Other Land"?'

Ahmed Twaij at Al Jazeera

The "Israeli-Palestinian co-production 'No Other Land' was awarded an Academy Award for best documentary," but "no U.S. distributor would pick it up to show it nationwide. The only reason for that is its subject matter: Palestine," says Ahmed Twaij. The "raw, harrowing depiction of Israel's ongoing crimes is something distributors are clearly afraid of showing." The "distributors' fear is a great illustration of just how massive the campaign is to erase Palestine in the U.S."

