At least 25 dead in Pakistan train collision

Two express trains in Pakistan's southern Sindh province collided early Monday, killing at least 25 passengers. The Associated Press reports, citing police and rescue officials. It wasn't immediately clear what caused one of the trains, the Millat Express, to derail, putting it in the path of the Sir Syed Express, AP reports. But "train accidents are common in Pakistan, where successive governments have paid little attention to improving the poorly maintained signal system and aging tracks."