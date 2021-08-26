Republican Sen. Ben Sasse calls on Biden to 'reverse course' and extend military evacuations in Kabul

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) is calling on President Biden to reverse course in Afghanistan in the wake of an attack Thursday morning near the Kabul airport.

Sasse called the explosions, which U.S. officials suspect were carried out by ISIS-K members, "the nightmare we feared" as the military has sought to evacuate U.S. personnel and Afghan allies in recent days. He argued that Biden's two options are to either "rip up the August 31 deadline" for evacuations or "leave people behind in your retreat." By casting aside the previous deadline, Sasse says the U.S. could expand its military presence around the airport or "retake" Bagram, where the U.S. previously held an air base.

Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan (N.H.) agreed with Sasse, saying "We must complete this mission, regardless of any arbitrary deadlines."

"Weakness will accelerate the bloodshed," wrote Sasse. "Lord, have mercy on Americans in harm's way."