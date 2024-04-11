Will Iran risk all-out war with Israel?

Tehran has not wanted to be directly involved in the Middle East conflict so far. But that could be about to change

A member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps drags coffins symbolising the death of Israel and the US
An Iranian soldier drags coffins representing Israel and the US at the funeral in Tehran of the seven Iranians killed in the Damascus air strike on 1 April
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK
published

A direct attack by Iran on Israel may be "imminent" following the killing of a top Iranian commander in Damascus, experts have reportedly warned.

Iran has so far been reluctant "to be directly involved in the war with Israel", said Sky News's Middle East correspondent Alistair Bunkall. But intelligence sources in Washington reportedly said that Iran is planning a direct hit in retaliation for the deaths of Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi and other senior military officials in an attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria.

