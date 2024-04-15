Will Iran's attack on Israel backfire?

The unprecedented targeting of Israel could be a 'godsend' for Netanyahu as the limits of Tehran's military power are exposed

Demonstrators outside the British Embassy in Tehran following Iran's missile attack on Israel
(Image credit: Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images)
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK
published

Iran's unprecedented bombardment of Israel over the weekend has changed the strategic equation of the Middle East, commentators have warned as the world awaits Israel's response.

Tehran had deliberated for two weeks about how to react to an Israeli air strike that killed seven Iranian officers, including a top general, at the country's embassy in Damascus. The answer came on Saturday evening, when Iran launched more than 170 explosive-laden drones at Israel, and around 120 ballistic missiles and 30 cruise missiles.

