Rep. Ilhan Omar makes 'full backtrack' on ICC questions despite fierce defense from AOC

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has clarified comments made during a House Foreign Affairs Committee meeting on Monday, during which she claims she was "in no way equating terrorist organizations" to democracies with "well-established judicial systems," per a statement released Thursday afternoon. She was simply, she said, "citing an open case against Israel, U.S. Hamas and [the] Taliban in the [International Criminal Court]."

Rep. @IlhanMN puts out a statement clarifying her remarks earlier this week: "I was in no way equating terrorist organizations with democratic countries with well-established judicial systems. pic.twitter.com/5hlpo8tkdP — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) June 10, 2021

Omar shared the controversial exchange in a tweet on Monday, per Politico, alongside the text, "We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban."

We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice. pic.twitter.com/tUtxW5cIow — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 7, 2021

Twelve moderate Democratic colleagues took issue with her comments and questions surrounding the ICC, releasing a statement Wednesday night accusing the Minnesota representative of "ignoring the differences between democracies" and "contemptible organizations that engage in terrorism."

Fellow "squad" member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) came to Omar's defense Thursday morning, saying caucus members have "no concept for the danger they put [Omar] in by skipping private conversations" and leaping to public condemnation. Omar had reportedly tried and failed to contact "several of the Democrats involved in drafting the statement" prior to its release, writes Politico.

Pretty sick & tired of the constant vilification, intentional mischaracterization, and public targeting of @IlhanMN coming from our caucus. They have no concept for the danger they put her in by skipping private conversations & leaping to fueling targeted news cycles around her. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 10, 2021

It’s shameful for colleagues who call me when they need my support to now put out a statement asking for “clarification” and not just call. The islamophobic tropes in this statement are offensive. The constant harassment & silencing from the signers of this letter is unbearable. https://t.co/37dy2UduW0 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 10, 2021

Despite having first labeled Democratic criticism "shameful" and "unbearable," Omar later made a "full backtrack," per reporter Ben Jacobs, citing her comments as pertaining to "accountability for specific incidents regarding those ICC cases," and not a "moral comparison between Hamas and the Taliban and the U.S. and Israel."