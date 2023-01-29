Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

Avoid California's waterlogged cars

And more of the week's best financial insight

a car is submerged in floodwater.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
January 29, 2023

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:

Ordering quiet quitters back to work

Bosses are on to you, quiet quitters, said Jane Thier in Fortune. Citibank offers flexible schedules, but it's ordering employees "back to their cubicles" if they're unproductive at home. CEO Jane Fraser pointedly noted that they'll get coaching in the office. That sounds like a crackdown on "quiet quitting," or "doing the bare minimum" on the job. Remote-work fans insist there's no "quiet-quitting epidemic." Slack's think tank, Future Forum, surveyed white-collar workers and found that "those with full schedule flexibility showed 29 percent higher productivity scores" than employees with none. But many CEOs are still "bullish on a return to office."

The end of the road for AmazonSmile

Amazon is pulling the plug on its AmazonSmile charity program, said Michael Grothaus in Fast Company. AmazonSmile, which the e-commerce giant launched in 2013, lets a shopper designate a nonprofit to receive a donation equal to 0.5 percent of the customer's purchase. Amazon concluded that, with a million eligible charities, "the impact of the donations were relatively minor and 'often spread too thin.'" AmazonSmile has distributed $500 million overall‚ but the average charity on the list got just $230. The shutdown comes as Amazon is cutting costs in many ways, including through more than 18,000 layoffs, "amid fears of a slowing economy and high inflation." Amazon says it will continue other charitable giving. That's cold comfort to tiny nonprofits, which argue that "even relatively small donations can have a large impact."

Avoid California's waterlogged cars

California is swamped with flood-damaged cars, said Daniel Miller in the Los Angeles Times, and some of them are likely to quietly find their way to the used-auto market. "Hundreds, if not thousands, of vehicles were inundated during the series of rainstorms" that just ripped through the state. Insurance companies will total many of the vehicles. They'll get new titles with "salvage" or "junk" designations and go to auction. Some bidders will use the "drowned derelicts" for their parts. Others with "less than honest intentions" will spruce them up and sell them to unsuspecting buyers at a discount that's typically 40 percent to 70 percent. But some of these musty, waterlogged cars will be "perilously unsafe," particularly if their anti-accident electronics were ruined. "Take a whiff" before you buy. "It's the smell that'll give it away."

Skip advert

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

At least 3 dead in California's 6th mass shooting in January
Police patrol following a mass shooting in Beverly Crest, California.
More Violence

At least 3 dead in California's 6th mass shooting in January

Moguls: Tesla's chief ratchets up the risks
Elon Musk.
Feature

Moguls: Tesla's chief ratchets up the risks

The Check-In: 48 hours in San Diego, a long-awaited river cruise, and more
A surfer at Windansea Beach in La Jolla.
Feature

The Check-In: 48 hours in San Diego, a long-awaited river cruise, and more

Why (some) Republicans want a national sales tax
Shopping cart.
Briefing

Why (some) Republicans want a national sales tax

Most Popular

The big debate about alcohol
Alcohol.
In depth

The big debate about alcohol

Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nomination sparks Academy scrutiny
Andrea Riseborough
andrea fallborough?

Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nomination sparks Academy scrutiny

Durham's criminal investigation reportedly involved Trump, not the FBI
John Durham
Plot Twist

Durham's criminal investigation reportedly involved Trump, not the FBI