Retail media is seeing a surge this year
Amazon now makes more money from advertising than Coca-Cola's global revenue
There may be no bigger scramble in business right now than the race to dominate retail media. What was a relatively new concept just a few years ago has now been brought to the forefront of the digital advertising world, and looks primed to become one of the main sources of revenue for major brands.
Perhaps nowhere is this more evident than at Cannes Lions, a global advertising festival held in France just weeks after the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Cannes Lions attracts advertisers from around the world, and this year, retail media dominated the event; this comes as major retailers' "online businesses continue to intersect with the marketing world," said Marketing Brew. But how does retail media work, and why is it primed to dominate the advertising industry?
What is retail media?
At its most basic, retail media is "when a retailer offers advertising capabilities and services, similar to what media outlets such as publishers and television networks have done for years," said Retail TouchPoints. These advertisements can play out in a variety of ways.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
This can include "'on-site' advertising opportunities — such as ads and videos on [a retailer's] own website, app or even in its physical stores," said Retail TouchPoints. The flipside of this is "off-site" advertising, when a retailer "lets advertisers leverage its first party data to reach customers on third-party channels like social media." These two forms make up the majority of the retail media network, though "off-site retail media is typically more complex than on-site."
How big is the retail media industry?
Massive — to a level the average consumer may not realize. Global retail media spend will reach $140 billion this year, according to eMarketer. This will account for more than a fifth of all digital ad spending in 2024 and marks a 21% increase year-to-year from retail media spending in 2023.
When looking at individual companies, the scale of their retail media revenues is staggering; one notable example is Amazon, which earned $46.9 billion from retail ads. This figure "exceeds the annual global revenue of Coca-Cola and makes Amazon the third-largest advertising platform in the United States, behind only Google and Facebook," said the Harvard Business Review (HBR).
What comes next for retail media?
The industry isn't slowing down anytime soon: Another report from eMarketer found that U.S. retail media spend alone will reach $129 billion by 2028, up from $54 billion this year. Global retail media spend will likely balloon accordingly as well. The industry is "becoming vital to ad channels outside of retail media networks as the first-party data it gathers from retailers allows for better targeting across social, search, and the open web," said eMarketer.
This buzz around retail marketing reached a peak at the aforementioned Cannes Lions, where a slew of "dealmaking talk over potential partnerships between retailers, content providers and ad tech took place," said Axios. It is now shoppers themselves that are the "new product being sold in-store and online," said Mark Boidman, the head of global media at Solomon Partners, to Axios. Competing within the retail media space "might mean changing what you stand for as a business. It might mean I am no longer a retailer; I am instead a category owner," said Donna Sharp, a managing director at MediaLink.
This marks a noted changed in the landscape over the past decade. Few brands "anticipated 10 years ago that advertising would become a huge growth driver for them, but Amazon's success has goaded them into action," said HBR. Companies "as varied as Dick's Sporting Goods, Home Depot, Instacart, Lowe's, Macy's, Ulta, and Walmart now all own and operate retail media platforms." Many of these companies are entering the space because they are "recognizing that it's a growth opportunity not to be missed," and that it is a "high-growth, high-margin advertising business, one that contrasts favorably with retailers' low-growth, low-margin core businesses."
But there are still challenges surrounding retail media; this is especially true for brands "within retail media networks where the retail media teams operate separately from their sales or merchandizing teams," said Adweek. And trying to compare trends across retail media networks is still "apples and oranges," General Mills Head of Experience Sarah Leinberger said to Adweek. "Sometimes they're not even fruit," added Clorox Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Eric Schwartz.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
A massive copper shortage is on the horizon
Under the Radar It is estimated that mines will only meet 80% of copper needs by 2030
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Elon Musk's future at Tesla may hang in the (very expensive) balance
Talking Points The iconic electric vehicle's board must convince shareholders it's worth awarding their tech titan CEO a $50 billion pay compensation package — or he might walk
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
What are meme stocks and why are they back?
The Explainer Like it or not, GameStop and AMC are back on Wall Street
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How did Starbucks 'fall from grace'?
The Explainer The coffee giant faces lower quarterly sales. Is it the economy, or have the drinks grown stale?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
How Wall Street and Endless Shrimp may have killed Red Lobster
Under the Radar The company's shrimp deal may have worked a little too well
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Downtown St. Louis is in a real estate 'doom loop'
Under the Radar The city is rife with abandoned buildings and vacant lots, with its real estate market in dire straits
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How will the FTC's ban on noncompete agreements affect the workforce?
The explainer Short answer: Competition will only get fiercer
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
American Airlines pilots are warning of a 'significant spike' in safety issues
In the Spotlight The pilot's union listed 'problematic trends' they say are affecting the airline's fleet
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published