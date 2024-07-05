Saks buys Neiman Marcus in $2.65B deal

Following the merger of the two legacy retailers, the new entity will be called Saks Global

Neiman Marcus store in Chicago
Amazon, which wants to be a bigger player in luxury retail, holds a minority stake in the new company
(Image credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Hudson's Bay Company, which owns Saks Fifth Avenue, will buy Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman in a $2.65 billion deal announced Thursday. The luxury retailers will be combined under a new entity, Saks Global, but will continue to operate under their existing brand names. Amazon and Salesforce will have minority stakes in the new company.



Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

