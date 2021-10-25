Amazon accidentally makes a case for its own regulation

Amazon is facing proposed regulation in Congress from an unusual bipartisan group concerned about its size and market power. In response, as David Dayen writes at The American Prospect, the company has deputized its entire population of third-party sellers as unpaid lobbyists, effectively threatening that if they don't convince Congress to stop the regulation, Amazon will shut down the third-party marketplace.

The strategy might work. Amazon might get what it wants, but the threat itself helps demonstrate why the company is badly in need of federal regulation.

Let me first cover the fundamentals. A situation in which a single company owns and controls a marketplace in which both the company and other businesses sell products inherently makes a hash of all the incentives economists tell us are great about capitalism. As antitrust scholar (and current chair of the Federal Trade Commission) Lina Khan explains in a famous 2017 article, Amazon's status as a platform for other, much smaller businesses poses novel challenges to antitrust frameworks — especially in how factors outside of price are important.

For instance, Amazon has little incentive to ensure the goods third-party sellers list are of high quality — or even real, non-fraudulent products — because it is paid as a middleman instead of as a seller. The gigantic scale of third-party sales, made possible because Amazon can use automated systems instead of expensive human labor, makes the problem worse: No computer system can possibly have 100 percent accuracy in detecting cheaters among billions of products.

The company has a similar problem with its product reviews. Savvy customers have known for years that Amazon's star ratings are worthless. Sellers have long figured out how to boost their ranking with promotional giveaways — a free product in return for a promise of a 5-star review. The practice is prohibited, but it still happens constantly. Even less scrupulous sellers simply buy fake reviews. (Some time ago I bought a computer headset with a 4.5 star rating which, when it arrived, contained an offer of a $20 bribe if I would post a screenshot of a 5-star review. Naturally, the product turned out to be garbage.)