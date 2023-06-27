Is it too hard to quit Amazon Prime?

Have you tried and failed to unsubscribe from Amazon Prime? And if so, is that a violation of federal law? The Federal Trade Commission thinks so. The FTC is suing Amazon, Reuters reported, alleging the company makes it too difficult for customers to extract themselves from the subscription service.

Signing up for Prime is a straightforward task, usually taking a click or two. But the FTC says Amazon set up a "four-page, six-click, 15-option process to stop paying for the service," MarketWatch reported. If that seems a bit extreme, that's explicitly the point. Amazon officials reportedly called that process the Iliad Flow, named for the "epically long and complex masterwork" Greek poem. Customers who wanted to unsubscribe could only do so by using a desktop computer or calling the company's customer service line.

"Amazon tricked and trapped people into recurring subscriptions without their consent, not only frustrating users but also costing them significant money," said FTC Chair Lina Khan in a statement reported by The Verge. Amazon officials deny they broke the law. "The truth is that customers love Prime, and by design we make it clear and simple for customers to both sign up for or cancel their Prime membership," said a spokesperson.

What are the commentators saying?

The FTC's lawsuit tries to penalize for "minor and picky" efforts to retain customers, Elizabeth Nolan Brown wrote at Reason. "That may be mildly annoying to shoppers, but it's not deception or trickery." The suit is part of a broader effort under the Biden administration to bring about a change in antitrust law, away from prosecuting companies whose size harms consumer welfare and toward a mindset of penalizing bigness for bigness' sake. In reality, a six-click process for canceling Prime is not harmful to consumers. That idea is "so far removed from reality that only government bureaucrats with an ax to grind could make it with straight faces."