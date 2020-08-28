This week's question: A 35-year-old Italian man's bid to force his parents to keep paying him a $360 monthly stipend has been rejected by the nation's Supreme Court. In seven words or fewer, please come up with an advertising slogan for a law firm that specializes in representing parents who want to cut off support to their adult children.

