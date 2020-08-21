This week's question: A love-struck British man accidentally destroyed his home after he lit hundreds of tea-light candles in his apartment, poured two glasses of wine, then went to fetch his girlfriend to propose. The couple returned to find the apartment engulfed in flames, but firefighters said she "still said YES!" If Hollywood were to make a romantic comedy about this hot love story, what should the film be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Burning love" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 25. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Sept. 4 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Aug. 28. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.