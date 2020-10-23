This week's question: A new study by Chinese scientists suggests women should avoid dating deep-voiced men, because the high testosterone levels that give them low-pitched voices can result in "more infidelity behaviors." If a movie studio were to make a rom-com about a woman who has to choose between deep- and high-voiced suitors, what should the film be titled?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Remote Santa

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "The voice" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Oct. 27. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Oct. 30 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Nov. 6. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.