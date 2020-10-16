This week's question: Because of coronavirus concerns, many mall Santas will this year be taking children's Christmas present requests via Zoom instead of on their laps. If Hollywood were to make a Christmas movie about St. Nick's struggles to adapt to an age of social distancing and face masks, what title could it give the film?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Remote Santa" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Oct. 20. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Oct. 30 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Oct. 23. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.