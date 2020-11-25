This week's question: New Zealand's Bird of the Year contest was shaken by allegations of election rigging after judges discovered that 1,500 votes had been cast for Little Spotted Kiwi from a single IP address. Once the suspicious votes were discounted, the fat, flightless Kakapo emerged victorious. In seven words or fewer, please write a headline about this case of avian election fraud.

