This week's question: The recent blockage of the Suez Canal has worsened the U.K.'s already desperate shortage of garden gnomes. Countless gnomes are "stuck in containers trying to come over here," said Iain Wylie of the British Garden Centre Association. In seven words or fewer, please come up with a headline for a British tabloid story about the gnome crisis.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Eat roadkill

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Gnome shortage" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 4. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the May 14 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on May 7. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.