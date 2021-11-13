Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary tells Bill Maher workers are 'never coming back' to the office, and that's 'okay'

A record number of Americans quit their jobs in September, in the latest data point of the Great Resignation, and Shark Tank cohost and venture capitalist Kevin O'Leary told Bill Maher on Friday's Real Time that the remaining workers who are staying put have decided work-from-home is the new normal.

Based on the response from his companies, "they're never coming back," O'Leary said. "Well, doesn't that tell you something about how much they must have f---ing hated the office to begin with?" Maher asked. O'Leary offered a more positive explanation.

"They have proven to everybody all around the world that they can use technology to do their jobs successfully and creatively, functionally, productively, and they want to stay at home, and raise their kids, take care of their elderly parents," O'Leary said. "And in fact if you say to them, 'You have to come back to the office, that's our new mandate,' they'll say, 'Nah, I'm just gonna quit and work somewhere else.' So we thought it was 15 percent, we have a sample size of about 10,000 people in our supply chain plus our companies," he said, and it isn't just cubicle workers, "it's everybody. They don't want to come back. And so we have to learn to live this way, and I'm okay with it. It works. I find it really interesting."