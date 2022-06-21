What we pay for when we pay for a gallon of gas

Gas prices are high — all-time highs nominally, and even approaching modern records adjusted for inflation.

But what are you really paying for when you put $5-a-gallon gasoline in your (non-electric) vehicle? Crude oil, mostly. "A little more than half of the price of the gasoline relates to the price of crude oil," University of Houston energy economist Ed Hirs tells WUSA9. "Now, of course, that percentage has been up a little bit here recently, as much as two-thirds of it."

What's in a gallon?

When you buy gas — or at least when you bought gas in April — 60 percent of your money goes toward crude oil, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) says. The rest goes toward refining (17 percent), distribution and marketing (11 percent), and state and federal taxes (12 percent). So at $5 a gallon, $3 of your gas money goes to the company drilling or mining the crude oil. "On average, gas stations make about 5 cents per gallon of gas sold," WUSA9 reports.

Those numbers are elastic, based on the cost of crude oil, price of gas, and other factors.

In May 2017, when the average price of gas was $2.39 a gallon, the Energy Department said crude oil made up only 48 percent of the price of a gallon of regular gas. In April 2020, oil was 52 percent of your gas dollar, and it was "just 25 percent in April 2020 — when the pandemic sapped demand for fuel, along with most other goods and commodities," The New York Times reports. "For a brief moment in 2020, the cost of a barrel of oil fell below zero because storage tanks were full from the lack of demand."

How much are gas taxes?

The federal gas tax is — and has been for a long time — 18.40 cents per gallon. Each state has its own tax rate, but the average of all total state gasoline taxes is 31.02 cents per gallon, the EIA says. Those taxes range from nearly 9 cents a gallon in Alaska to just over 77 cents a gallon in California and Pennsylvania.

What about refining?

You don't pump crude oil into your car, and globally and domestically, refineries aren't turning enough oil into gas to meet demand — President Biden noted pointedly in a letter to fuel makers last week that refiners reduced capacity by more than 800,000 barrels a day when the pandemic had drained demand. But it's kind of complicated.